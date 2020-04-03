Options available for Winona area employees out of work due to COVID-19

A caveat for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, however, is that they may opt-out of providing leave for child care if paying such a leave would jeopardize their business.

An employee is qualified for Emergency Paid Sick Leave and may be compensated at their regular rate if they are unable to work because they are quarantined due to federal, state or local government order, quarantined due to health-care advisement or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking medical attention.

Up to 80 hours of Emergency Paid Sick Leave may be taken by full-time employees, according to Flaherty & Hood, with part-time employees eligible for the number of hours they average during a two-week period.

According to the Department of Labor, employees who are out of work due to their employer closing for lack of business, or because they were required to in response to the Stay-at-Home order, may be eligible for unemployment insurance but not Emergency Paid Sick Leave.

Another option is Expanded Family and Medical Leave, which is available to employees who have been with their employer for more than 30 days and are unable to work because they are caring for their minor child whose care provider or school is unavailable due to COVID-19.