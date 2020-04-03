Options available for Winona area employees out of work due to COVID-19

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and attorneys at Flaherty & Hood have released clarifying information regarding Gov. Walz’s Stay-at-Home order and the options that are available for employers and employees.
Per the Stay-at-Home order, individuals are not permitted to leave their residences for work unless they are deemed a critical sector worker, performing work that can only be done at their place of work and traveling to and from home to work (including to and from child care).
People are also permitted to leave their home for groceries, to care for a family member and to get fresh air as long as they abide by social distancing orders.
According to Flaherty & Hood, if an employer is deemed a part of the critical sector, they are to document the work they perform, the job titles and names of their critical sector workers, the minimum staffing and work hours required and the job titles and names of their nonessential workers who are not reporting to work during the Stay-at-Home order.
Employers are also required to determine whether any of their nonessential workers can work from home.
For those who are unable to work because of COVID-19, they have the option of potentially enrolling in Emergency Paid Sick Leave, which covers nearly all public employers and also private employers with fewer than 500 employees.
A caveat for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, however, is that they may opt-out of providing leave for child care if paying such a leave would jeopardize their business.
An employee is qualified for Emergency Paid Sick Leave and may be compensated at their regular rate if they are unable to work because they are quarantined due to federal, state or local government order, quarantined due to health-care advisement or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking medical attention.
Up to 80 hours of Emergency Paid Sick Leave may be taken by full-time employees, according to Flaherty & Hood, with part-time employees eligible for the number of hours they average during a two-week period.
According to the Department of Labor, employees who are out of work due to their employer closing for lack of business, or because they were required to in response to the Stay-at-Home order, may be eligible for unemployment insurance but not Emergency Paid Sick Leave.
Another option is Expanded Family and Medical Leave, which is available to employees who have been with their employer for more than 30 days and are unable to work because they are caring for their minor child whose care provider or school is unavailable due to COVID-19.
Like with Emergency Paid Sick Leave, Expanded Family and Medical Leave is available to nearly all public employers and private employers with fewer than 500 employees.
Employers with fewer than 50 employees also may opt-out of providing leave for child care if they feel paying such a leave would jeopardize their business.
Under Expanded Family and Medical Leave, full-time employees may take up to 10 weeks off work in addition to two weeks of Emergency Paid Sick Leave, with part-time employees eligible to take the number of hours they average during a 10-week period along with Emergency Paid Sick Leave.
Another caveat to Expanded Family and Medical Leave is an employee may not be paid during the first 10 days off, but may use accrued sick time, vacation days or PTO to cover those days.
Altogether, an employee may receive a total compensation of $12,000 during a 12-week period if they are enrolled in Emergency Paid Sick Leave and Expanded Family and Medical Leave.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.