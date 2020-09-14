Only two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 679

Only two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county's total to 679 since the start of the pandemic.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 17.
No information about these two new cases was released.
County health officials did announce that they will not release their weekly demographics information as normal on Wednesday, instead opting for Thursday due to local mass testing.
Free testing will be available for anyone interested from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Winona State University's Integrated Wellness Complex parking lot.
In Minnesota, 643 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 84,949, with 78,238 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,201 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,724,779 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,243,355 residents having been tested.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,922.
Of these people, 1,398 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,954 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 233 remaining in hospitals Monday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 135 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
