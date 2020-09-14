Only two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 679

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county's total to 679 since the start of the pandemic.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 17.

No information about these two new cases was released.

County health officials did announce that they will not release their weekly demographics information as normal on Wednesday, instead opting for Thursday due to local mass testing.

Free testing will be available for anyone interested from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Winona State University's Integrated Wellness Complex parking lot.

In Minnesota, 643 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 84,949, with 78,238 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 9,201 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,724,779 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,243,355 residents having been tested.