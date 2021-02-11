Only one new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County Thursday

Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.
The case is a resident between 45 and 49 years old.
With no new deaths having been confirmed in the county Thursday, the county’s totals are now at 4,084 cases and 48 deaths.
According to MDH, as of Tuesday, 5,764 Winona County residents — 11.4% of the county and 323 more residents than Monday — have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,848 of them having received the second dose, too.
Those that have received the second dose make up 3.6% of the county’s population.
Of county residents between 50 to 64 years old, 11.5% have received at least the first dose.
As for those 65 years old or older living in the county, 29.5% have received at least their first dose.
As a low for the year so far, Winona County confirmed Wednesday that only 58 cases had been added to the county’s total in the week leading up to Wednesday.
The locations of these cases include two in the 55910 zip code; three in 55925; one in 55943; one in 55947; two in 55952; one in 55959; two in 55972; two in 55979; and 46 in 55987.
The most common city for cases continues to be Winona, with 2,948 cases as of Wednesday or about 72% of the county’s first 4,083 cases.
Of the 58 cases in the week period, three was 10 years old or younger; six was 11 to 17 years old; 14 was 18 to 24 years old; one was 25 to 29 years old; 10 was 30 to 39 years old; 10 was 40 to 49 years old; five was 50 to 59 years old; four was 60 to 69 years old; and three was 70 to 79 years old.
The most common age group continues to be 18 to 24 years old with 1,173 cases as of Wednesday or about 29% of the first 4,083 cases.
The age range for the first 4,083 cases is younger than 10 years old to older than 100 years old, with a median age of 33.
The 4,049 non-hospitalized cases has the same age range, but a median age of 41.
There have been 48 county residents hospitalized due to the disease, with an age range of younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 68.
Fifteen residents have been an intensive-care unit due to COVID-19, with an age range of younger than 55 to younger than 85 years old with a median age of 67.
There have been 48 COVID-19 deaths with an age range of younger than 75 to older than 100 years old with a median age of 83.
Thirty-eight residents were in isolation Wednesday.
Of the first 4,083 cases, 2,170 or 53% are females and 1,913 or 47% are males.
The county’s infection rate was at 8.038% Wednesday.
In Houston County, four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Thursday, raising the county’s total to 1,537 cases with 14 deaths.
Houston County’s infection rate was at 8.211% Wednesday.
In Minnesota, 907 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 470,803, including 37,103 health care workers, with 456,849 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,871,077 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,337,790 residents having been tested.
Twenty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,343.
Of these people, 3,996 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 24,989 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,168 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
As of data reported on Monday, 599,218 Minnesotans or about 10.8% of the state — 15,616 more residents than Monday — have at least received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 177,239 — 3.2% of the state — have received both doses.
Of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 11.4% have received at least one dose.
As for Minnesotans 65 years old and older, 29.3% have received at least the first dose.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.