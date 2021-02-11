Only one new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County Thursday

Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

The case is a resident between 45 and 49 years old.

With no new deaths having been confirmed in the county Thursday, the county’s totals are now at 4,084 cases and 48 deaths.

According to MDH, as of Tuesday, 5,764 Winona County residents — 11.4% of the county and 323 more residents than Monday — have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,848 of them having received the second dose, too.

Those that have received the second dose make up 3.6% of the county’s population.

Of county residents between 50 to 64 years old, 11.5% have received at least the first dose.

As for those 65 years old or older living in the county, 29.5% have received at least their first dose.

As a low for the year so far, Winona County confirmed Wednesday that only 58 cases had been added to the county’s total in the week leading up to Wednesday.

The locations of these cases include two in the 55910 zip code; three in 55925; one in 55943; one in 55947; two in 55952; one in 55959; two in 55972; two in 55979; and 46 in 55987.