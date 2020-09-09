Only 3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; state sees slow in testing

For the first time since Aug. 27, Winona County only saw a single-digit increase of COVID-19 cases Wednesday with two new cases confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health and one case moved to the county from another county that it was incorrectly listed under.
On Aug. 27, the county was only landing at a total of 315. Wednesday’s addition brings the total up to almost double that at 625.
According to county officials, the newly diagnosed cases in the county announced Wednesday were residents between the ages of 20 and 24.
Winona County officials shared on Facebook that they were expecting this slowdown in case increase because of the Labor Day weekend.
No new COVID-19 deaths occurred in Winona County, leaving the total at 17.
The smaller increase mirrors the state’s numbers for Wednesday, as only 282 new cases were confirmed, hundreds less than the most recent daily averages.
Minnesota’s state case total is now at 81,868, with 75,055 no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,869 having died.
Seven of these deaths were newly announced Wednesday.
Only 4,436 tests were completed between 4 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday, unlike two weeks before when 11,021 tests were completed during that similar 24-hour period.
In total, 1,621,174 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, with 1,204,193 residents having been tested.
Statewide, 6,792 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 263 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
