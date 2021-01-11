Only 3 more COVID-19 cases added Monday in Winona County

Only three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the total to 3,763.
Of the three cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; and one is 55 to 59 years old.
No new deaths were confirmed in the county Monday, leaving the total at 45.
As for neighboring Houston County, one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Monday, raising the total to 1,300 cases with 13 deaths.
In Minnesota, 980 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 437,552, including 34,004 health care workers, with 417,005 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 5,953,863 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,089,057 residents having been tested.
Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,711.
Of these people, 3,655 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 22,815 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,783 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.