Only 3 more COVID-19 cases added Monday in Winona County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Only three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the total to 3,763.

Of the three cases, one is 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; and one is 55 to 59 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county Monday, leaving the total at 45.

As for neighboring Houston County, one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Monday, raising the total to 1,300 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 980 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 437,552, including 34,004 health care workers, with 417,005 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,953,863 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,089,057 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,711.

Of these people, 3,655 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 22,815 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,783 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

