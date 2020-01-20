{{featured_button_text}}

An innovative online platform that connects “classrooms to careers and life to learning” will soon be available for students and teachers in Winona Area Public Schools.

Southeast Service Cooperative, a public nonprofit based in Rochester, has launched FutureFoward, a regional tool developed to connect local educators and their students with employers for career-connected learning experiences. 

An open house will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Ave., Winona, to introduce the program to teachers, students, parents and businesses. 

