Ongoing developments in downtown Winona indicate a bright future

Whether it’s a project like Main Square or the new Fastenal building, new residents and workers in an area are going to have a positive economic impact from branching out of their homes or workplaces and visiting neighboring businesses.

So more developments and businesses means additional business for existing establishments in the area.

However, this isn’t to suggest the area was suffering previously. As Winona Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Christie Ransom said in an interview with the Winona Daily News in early April, the area was already expanding to begin with.

Promotion, though, through programs like Winona Main Street have made downtown an area that Winonans care even more about and investors, by extension, want to look at.

“That’s been a huge proponent as to why our downtown district is growing the way it is,” Ransom said.

The numbers also enforce that the entire city is seeing an increase in activity, as well.

According to McMartin, building permit valuations — which show the total value of an ongoing project in the city — between 2010 and 2018 showed that the average amount being invested in a project rested between $35 and $40 million a year.