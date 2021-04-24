Ongoing developments in downtown Winona indicate a bright future

Work has continued in downtown Winona even as the COVID-19 pandemic's sweeping effect has negatively impacted many.
While some projects suffered setbacks from trying to follow CDC guidelines, the future of downtown looks bright.
As reported earlier in the Progress 2021 series, a large chunk of development is coming courtesy of Main Square Development and the new Fastenal building at Second and Washington streets.
While development on the second phase of Main Square is nearing its completion, a chance for even more development downtown is possible.
Lucy McMartin, Winona’s director of community development, said that developer C.D. Smith Construction has put together a proposal that would see the area behind the movie theater be developed.
“They’re working with two local groups — Three Rivers Hospitality and Latsch Building Partnership — and are in the very initial stages of talking about development in that area,” McMartin said. “We’re hopeful that will include a hotel and some housing.”
When a new project is constructed in the heart of any downtown — or any hub for business — it has a natural effect to benefit even businesses that are surrounding it, McMartin said.
Whether it’s a project like Main Square or the new Fastenal building, new residents and workers in an area are going to have a positive economic impact from branching out of their homes or workplaces and visiting neighboring businesses.
So more developments and businesses means additional business for existing establishments in the area.
However, this isn’t to suggest the area was suffering previously. As Winona Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Christie Ransom said in an interview with the Winona Daily News in early April, the area was already expanding to begin with.
Promotion, though, through programs like Winona Main Street have made downtown an area that Winonans care even more about and investors, by extension, want to look at.
“That’s been a huge proponent as to why our downtown district is growing the way it is,” Ransom said.
The numbers also enforce that the entire city is seeing an increase in activity, as well.
According to McMartin, building permit valuations — which show the total value of an ongoing project in the city — between 2010 and 2018 showed that the average amount being invested in a project rested between $35 and $40 million a year.
In 2019, however, approximately $83 million was being used in projects in Winona, and 2020 saw more than $94 million being used in various projects in the city.
“I think what those shows is we’re seeing a lot of activity, and that’s good to see,” McMartin said. “That includes some manufacturers, too; Bay State built their attractive warehouse; RTP had a big project; and, of course, Fastenal.”
While the pandemic forced a press on the brakes for many in Winona, the future is not uncertain.
“I think we’re in a good position to rebound from the pandemic, and I’m hoping that assistance that’s been out there helping some of the small businesses has helped,” McMartin said. “We’re looking forward to seeing this economic activity continue. It should help with the future of downtown.”