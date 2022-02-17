One Watershed, One Plan aims to tackle water issues

While the WinLaC contract with Wabasha and Winona counties has dominated discussion at Winona County Board meetings, that is only a small fraction of the work that is done.

WinLaC is an acronym that stands for the Winona and La Crescent watershed, and it is a small part in a bigger plan. That plan is the One Watershed, One plan project.

According to the county's website, the WinLac One Watershed, One plan "is a program through the Board of Water and Soil Resources that supports partnerships of local governments in developing prioritized, targeted, and measurable implementation plans. These plans are called comprehensive watershed management plans and will align local priorities and citizen input with state strategies."

Winona County Commissioner Marie Kovesci is the current chair of the WinLaC Policy Committee, which consists of one commissioner from each county involved in the partnership -- Winona, Wabasha, Houston and Olmsted -- as well as various members of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) in Winona, Wabasha and Olmstead counties. There are also representatives from Root River's SWCD as well as the Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District.

Kovesci talked about how crucial that One Watershed, One Plan is for watershed issues, as it now allows local groups to get together and make plans for not just specific areas of a watershed like in the past, but the whole watershed. She also mentioned that WinLaC is just a small part of the planning for One Watershed, One Plan.

Kovesci mentioned two ways that WinLaC is planning to engage the public through waterside chats and the We Are Water exhibit that will be coming to the Winona Historical Center starting on March 3.

While Kovesci acknowledged that they are still very early on in the planning process, the WinLaC committee has narrowed down to three main issues they are focusing on out of 34 initial issues they identified.

The first concerns issues with groundwater. Some of the issues in this category include elevated levels of nitrate and sediment in streams and its affect on aquatic life.

The second main issue WinLaC prioritized is land use. This would include issues such as improvements to soil health for carbon capture in soil and issues with surface water.

The third main issue prioritized is urban storm water runoff. This includes issues relating to nitrogen and phosphorus levels in particular.

While Kovesci confirmed that these will remain the main three issues looked at in this planning, she also acknowledged that WinLaC will use public feedback to gain more clarity on if those are the right three issues, what the public defines as issues in those categories and potentially some other things happening in surrounding communities they may not have taken into account.

The waterside chats are currently being set up to be ongoing during WinLac's planning process, and Kovesci said that they are hoping to have a plan finalized by October. The We Are Water exhibit will have a public opening event on March 3 at the Winona Historical Center, and will be open to the public until April 25.

Kovesci is particularly excited about the We Are Water exhibit and said the goal was to make people think about what water means to the community here in Winona County, what issues exist in our water and what can be done about them.

The WinLaC policy committee meets every month on the second Monday at 9:00 a.m.

