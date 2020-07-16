One new COVID-19 death, seven new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and seven new cases in Winona County were confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death was the first in the county from the disease since late April.
The person was between 80 and 89 years old. No additional information was released.
Itis the 16th death from the disease in the county.
The seven new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday raises the county’s total to 163. The increase is the highest single-day increase in almost a month, tying with June 25’s seven new cases.
Otherwise, no higher increase days have taken place since mid-April when thorough testing was conducted at Sauer Health Care, where at least 14 COVID-19 deaths have occurred.
No information specifically about the new positive cases was released.
According to a report released Thursday by MDH, 6,114 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Since last week’s report, 1,021 new tests in the county had been completed.
A rate of 2.4% tests have come back positive in the county since the start of the pandemic, with 6.7% of the state’s total tests coming back positive.
In Minnesota, 611 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, raising the total to 44,347, with 38,290 no longer needing to be in isolation.
Eight more deaths were confirmed in the state, increasing the total to 1,526.
Of the state’s positive patients, 4,526 people have required hospitalization, with 249 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
