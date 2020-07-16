One new COVID-19 death, seven new cases confirmed in Winona County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 death and seven new cases in Winona County were confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was the first in the county from the disease since late April.

The person was between 80 and 89 years old. No additional information was released.

Itis the 16th death from the disease in the county.

The seven new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday raises the county’s total to 163. The increase is the highest single-day increase in almost a month, tying with June 25’s seven new cases.

Otherwise, no higher increase days have taken place since mid-April when thorough testing was conducted at Sauer Health Care, where at least 14 COVID-19 deaths have occurred.

No information specifically about the new positive cases was released.

According to a report released Thursday by MDH, 6,114 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Since last week’s report, 1,021 new tests in the county had been completed.