One new COVID-19 death in Winona County

One new COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Winona County Friday, the first since mid-June in the county.

The resident who died was between 55 and 59 years old.

It is unclear exactly when the individual died, as four of the 28 COVID-19 deaths announced by the Minnesota Department of Health were not recent. MDH does not say which counties’ newly reported deaths were from previous months.

The county’s death total has now reached 53.

Earlier this week, the county did reach the historic mark of 6,000 positive cases — which includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Winona County had just broken the 5,000 mark in August.

Now, with 21 new cases confirmed Monday, the county has reached 6,036 — 5,947 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

