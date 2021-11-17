One new COVID-19 death in Winona County; death toll reaches 56

Another Winona County resident has passed away due to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.

The individual was between 90 and 94 years old.

The death brings the county’s death toll up to 56 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

Additionally, on Wednesday, MDH confirmed 24 more positive COVID-19 cases.

The county has now experienced a total of 6,805 cases as of Tuesday at 4 a.m.

In Winona County, as of Monday, 60% of the county’s entire population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.4% has received a full series.

As for ages of those being vaccinated, 18% of Winona County residents between 5 and 11 years old, 64% between 12 and 15 years old, 64% between 16 and 17 years old, 53% between 18 and 49 years old, 75% between 50 and 64 years old, and 98% 65 years old and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County continues to trail behind the state’s vaccination rate, as 64% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit MDH’s website at.

