One new COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County; three deaths in Houston County

One new COVID-19 death, along with 10 more positive cases, were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The death, which is the county’s 42nd, was a resident between 90 and 94 years old.

As for the 10 new cases, one was 4 years old or younger; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; and one is 60 to 64 years old.

In Houston County, three new COVID-19 deaths and 15 new cases were confirmed Friday by MDH.

The three deaths included a resident between 80 and 84 years old, a resident between 85 and 89 years old, and a resident between 90 and 94 years old.

Houston County’s totals are now at 1,058 cases with nine deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,737 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 391,889, including 29,835 health care workers, with 360,868 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,096,768 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,826,456 residents having been tested.