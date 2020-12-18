One new COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County; three deaths in Houston County

One new COVID-19 death, along with 10 more positive cases, were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.
The death, which is the county’s 42nd, was a resident between 90 and 94 years old.
As for the 10 new cases, one was 4 years old or younger; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; and one is 60 to 64 years old.
In Houston County, three new COVID-19 deaths and 15 new cases were confirmed Friday by MDH.
The three deaths included a resident between 80 and 84 years old, a resident between 85 and 89 years old, and a resident between 90 and 94 years old.
Houston County’s totals are now at 1,058 cases with nine deaths.
In Minnesota, 2,737 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 391,889, including 29,835 health care workers, with 360,868 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 5,096,768 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,826,456 residents having been tested.
Sixty-five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,723.
Of these people, 3,070 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 20,323 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,383 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, COVID testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota, testing site
COVID unit
Monitor board
COVID-19 cases by county
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
