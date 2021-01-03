One new COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County; more than 3M Minnesotans tested

One new COVID-19 death, along with 31 new cases, were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

The person who died was between 85 and 89 years old.

The county's totals are now at 3,617 cases and 45 deaths.

In neighboring Houston County, two new cases and no new deaths were confirmed Sunday, raising the total to 1,200 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,714 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 420,544, including 32,574 health care workers, with 403,419 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,713,240 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,017,309 residents having been tested.

Fifty-three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,430.

Of these people, 3,499 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 22,095 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,658 having spent time in an intensive care unit.