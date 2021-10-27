 Skip to main content
One new COVID-19 death confirmed in Winona County; death toll reaches 55

One new COVID-19 death was confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The resident was between 50 and 54 years old. No further details were released about the individual.

It is uncertain, but likely that the death occurred in October, as MDH said, of the 31 deaths due to COVID-19 that were confirmed Wednesday, 29 happened in October, one happened in September and one happened in August.

The death toll for the county is now up to 55, with 3 of the deaths having been announced this month.

As for new COVID-19 cases, 10 were confirmed in Winona County by MDH Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 6,195 cases.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

