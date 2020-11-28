One new COVID-19 death, 72 new cases confirmed in Winona County; Minnesota breaks 300K case mark

Seventy-two new COVID-19 cases and one death were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.
These cases came from test results and data analyzed on both Thursday and Friday, according to MDH.
The death was a resident between 80 and 84 years old.
Case ages were not released Saturday by the county, as county staff are delaying releases until Monday due to Thanksgiving.
The county’s totals are now at 2,737 cases and 30 deaths.
In Houston County, MDH confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 685 cases with 4 deaths.
In Minnesota, 9,040 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 304,023, including 22,292 health care workers, with 257,485 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,121,906 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,468,458 residents having been tested.
Forty-five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,521.
Of these people, 2,378 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 16,423 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,715 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
