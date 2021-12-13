One new COVID-19 death, 70 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 70 new cases were confirmed in Winona County between Thursday at 4 a.m. and Friday at 4 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
The new death was a resident between 60 and 64 years old.
The county’s totals are now up to 7,413 positive cases and 59 deaths, as of Friday.
Winona County’s vaccination rate has reached 62.1% of the entire population who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.5% who has received a full series.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.
