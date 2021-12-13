 Skip to main content
One new COVID-19 death, 70 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 70 new cases were confirmed in Winona County between Thursday at 4 a.m. and Friday at 4 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The new death was a resident between 60 and 64 years old.

The county’s totals are now up to 7,413 positive cases and 59 deaths, as of Friday.

Winona County’s vaccination rate has reached 62.1% of the entire population who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.5% who has received a full series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

COLLECTION: Winona residents sound off about mask mandate & council vote

Winona residents have been sounding off about the mask mandate and whether city council should have rejected it. Here are letters we have published so far along with our coverage of the mandate and rejection. 

