One new COVID-19 death, 7 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and seven new cases in Winona County were confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The new death was a resident between 60 and 64 years old.
No further information about the person was released Saturday.
The total deaths in the county due to the disease is now at 19.
As for positive cases, the county is now at 1,243.
Of the seven new cases, one is between 15 and 19 years old; two are between 20 and 24 years old; two are between 25 and 29 years old; one is between 30 and 34 years old; and one is between 65 and 69 years old.
In Houston County, three new cases were confirmed by MDH Saturday, increasing the total to 197.
No new deaths were announced Saturday in Houston County, but one was recently confirmed by the county, raising the total to two.
In Minnesota, 2,268 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 132,122, including 13,295 health care workers, with 116,693 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,649,628 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,743,746 residents having been tested.
Fourteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,328.
Of these people, 1,633 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 9,444 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,533 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
