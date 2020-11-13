One new COVID-19 death, 62 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 62 new cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the county’s totals to 1,943 cases and 22 deaths.
The resident who died was between 85 and 89 years old.
As for the 62 new cases, two are 4 years old or younger; three are 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; four are 15 to 19 years old; 10 are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; five are 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; six are 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; five are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; four are 70 to 74 years old; four are 75 to 79 years old; three are 80 to 84 years old; one is 85 to 89 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.
Data was released Thursday evening by Winona County Emergency Management about the county’s first 1,882 cases.
Of these cases, 379 were confirmed in the week leading up to Thursday.
The largest growth was once again seen in college-aged students, as 89 or about 23% were people between the ages of 18 and 24 years old.
In total, that age range now makes up 41% of the county’s first 1,882 cases with 778 cases.
The only other age range in the county with more than 200 cases is 50 to 59 years old with 201 cases or about 11%.
The age range of 30 to 39 years old was the third-highest with 194 cases or about 10%.
Overall, the cases range from younger than 10 to older than 100 years old with a median age of 25.
The city of Winona with the zip code of 55987 saw 281 more cases in the past week, raising the total to 1,444, while Saint Charles had the second biggest increase with the zip code of 55972 seeing 40 more cases, raising its total to 165.
As of Thursday, 468 people were still in isolation in the county, with 94 or about 20% being between 18 and 24 years old.
Twenty-one Winona County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Those hospitalized people range in age from younger than 10 to 85 with median age of 64.
Non-hospitalized cases, which total 1,843, range in age from younger than 10 to older than 100 with a median age of 39.
Nine residents have had to spend time in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19, with these patients having an age range of younger than 65 to younger than 85 with a median age of 67.
For the first 21 deaths in the county, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 83.
The county’s infection rate based on population, as of Thursday, is at 3.705%. This rate is higher than any other county in southeastern Minnesota except for Mower County, which has a rate of 4.238%.
Winona County’s infection rate has increased since the week prior when it was at 2.957%.
In Houston County, 23 new COVID-19 cases and three probable cases were confirmed in the county, raising the county’s total to 438 cases factoring in the probable cases.
No new deaths in Houston County were confirmed Friday, leaving the total at two.
Houston County has an infection rate of 2.208% as of Thursday.
In Minnesota, 5,552 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 207,339, including 17,084 health care workers, with 161,756 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 3,304,436 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,093,262 residents having been tested.
Forty-six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,839.
Of these people, 1,954 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 12,644 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,119 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
