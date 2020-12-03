 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One new COVID-19 death, 56 new cases confirmed in Winona County
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

One new COVID-19 death, 56 new cases confirmed in Winona County

{{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 death and 56 new cases were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was a resident between 85 and 89 years old.

The totals for the county are now at 2,978 cases and 32 deaths.

As for Houston County, 31 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH, raising the total to 800 cases with 4 deaths.

In Minnesota, 6,166 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 333,626, including 24.217 health care workers, with 290,019 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 4,379,610 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,576,812 residents having been tested.

Ninety-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,784.

Of these people, 2,522 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 17,623 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,911 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News