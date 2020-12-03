One new COVID-19 death, 56 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 56 new cases were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was a resident between 85 and 89 years old.

The totals for the county are now at 2,978 cases and 32 deaths.

As for Houston County, 31 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH, raising the total to 800 cases with 4 deaths.

In Minnesota, 6,166 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 333,626, including 24.217 health care workers, with 290,019 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,379,610 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,576,812 residents having been tested.

Ninety-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,784.

Of these people, 2,522 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 17,623 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,911 having spent time in an intensive care unit.