One new COVID-19 death, 46 new cases confirmed in Winona County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

One new COVID-19 death and 46 new cases were confirmed in Winona County Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was a Winona County resident between 80 and 84 years old.

Of the 46 new cases, two are 15 to 19 years old; nine are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; six are 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; five are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; five are 65 to 69 years old; and three are 70 to 74 years old.

The county’s total is now at 3,094 cases with 33 deaths.

As for neighboring Houston County, 21 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Sunday, raising the total to 854 cases with four deaths.

In Minnesota, 5,588 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 350,862, including 25,471 health care workers, with 308,218 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,559,825 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,643,538 residents having been tested.

Sixty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,984.

Of these people, 2,637 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 18,233 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,991 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

