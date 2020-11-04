One new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 41 newly diagnosed cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the totals to 1,503 cases and 20 deaths.
The new death was a resident between 95 and 99 years old.
Of the 41 new cases, two are 4 years old or younger; one is 5 to 9 years old; three are 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; five are 45 to 49 years old; four are 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; five are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.
Additionally, Houston County had 22 more cases confirmed by MDH Wednesday, but no new deaths.
Houston County is now at 290 cases with two deaths.
In Minnesota, 3,844 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 160,923, including 15,263 health care workers, with 136,457 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,949,591 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,919,612 residents having been tested.
Thirty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,530.
Of these people, 1,760 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 10,849 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,805 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
