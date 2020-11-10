 Skip to main content
One new COVID-19 death, 39 cases confirmed in Winona County; over 150K cases out of isolation in Minnesota
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases and one new death were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday

The one new death, which brings the county's total up to 21, was a resident between the ages of 75 and 79 years old.

As for the 39 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; four are 15 to 19 years old; six are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; seven are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and two are 80 to 84 years old.

In Houston County, 15 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths were confirmed by MDH Tuesday, raising the total to 372 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 4,906 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 189,681, including 16,431 health care workers, with 153,347 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,179,872 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,032,318 residents having been tested.

Twenty-three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,698.

Of these people, 1,860 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 11,933 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,996 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

