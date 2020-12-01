 Skip to main content
One new COVID-19 death, 27 new cases confirmed in Winona County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

One new COVID-19 death, 27 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 27 new cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

The county’s totals are now at 2,881 cases and 31 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The new death related to the disease was a resident between 85 and 89 years old.

Of the 27 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; two are 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; two is 30 to 34 years old; two is 45 to 49 years old; three is 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; one is 80 to 84 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

As for Houston County, 22 more cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Tuesday.

Houston County’s total is now at 734 cases with four deaths.

In Minnesota, 3,570 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 322,312, including 23,330 health care workers, with 279,540 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,284,823 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,539,003 residents having been tested.

Twenty-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,615.

Of these people, 2,430 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 17,111 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,826 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

