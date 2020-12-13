One new COVID-19 death, 21 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 21 new positive cases were confirmed Sunday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death was a resident between 70 and 74 years old.
As for the 21 new cases, one is four years old or younger; two are 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old and one is 75 to 79 years old.
Sunday’s cases brought the county’s total to 3,291 infections (3,263 confirmed and 28 probable cases) and 39 deaths.
As for neighboring Houston County, 11 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths were confirmed, increasing the county’s total to 994 cases with five deaths.
In Minnesota, 3,439 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 378,823, including 28,337 health care workers, with 341,530 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,888,424 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,759,354 residents having been tested.
Eighty-five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,444.
Of these people, 2,906 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 19,536 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,228 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
