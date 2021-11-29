One new COVID-19 death, 16 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 16 new cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new death and cases were added to the county's total before Friday at 4 a.m.

The new death was an individual between 85 and 89 years old.

Winona County's totals are now at 7,043 cases and 57 deaths.

As for vaccinations in the county, 61.1% of the entire population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.6% have received a full series.

Statewide, 65.3% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose, while 60.2% have received a full series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.