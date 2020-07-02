One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; June cases skewed younger

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 120.
No information about this new case was released to protect the privacy of the patient.
Congregate care facilities in Winona County listed by the Minnesota Department of Health as having staff, visitors or residents with confirmed positive cases are Sauer Health Care and Lake Winona Manor.
Winona Health, of which Lake Winona Manor is a part of, said on its website, "One of our Lake Winona Manor staff members has tested positive for COVID-19. Residents and their family members were notified when we learned of this on May 19. Some community members have had questions, and we want to be sure accurate information is available."
"This staff member noted symptoms and was immediately sent for testing. Because of the heightened PPE use in our facilities, there would have been a low risk of transmission to anyone. This staff member had no contact with Lake Winona Manor residents. The individual is currently self-isolating per recommendations. All Lake Winona Manor residents have been tested and none have tested positive," the post said at the end of May.
Age ranges for the new June Winona County COVID-19 cases, which totaled 38, were released by county health officials.
Matching recent trends across the country, 28 of these cases were people between the ages of 20 and 39.
Of those 28 people, 22 were younger than 25.
A release Thursday from the county's Health and Human Services Department said, "While people in these age groups generally fare well in tolerating COVID-19, they pose a significant risk to other more vulnerable individuals. If you are in this age group, please take precautions such as avoiding places when social distancing is not possible."
The other 10 cases in June included five people between the ages of 40 and 59 and five people between the ages of 60 and 79.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county have been announced since April, leaving the total at 15.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 4,576 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County since Jan. 20.
About 2.6% of the county's tests have come back positive.
Officials reminded the public to continue wearing masks in public; avoiding places that enclose people close to others; getting tested for COVID-19 if showing symptoms; staying six feet from other people; covering your face when coughing and sneezing and washing your hands for 20 seconds regularly with soap and water.
In Minnesota, 37,210 of 630,427 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 32,163 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,458 have died.
Statewide, 4,112 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 274 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
