One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; June cases skewed younger

Matching recent trends across the country, 28 of these cases were people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Of those 28 people, 22 were younger than 25.

A release Thursday from the county's Health and Human Services Department said, "While people in these age groups generally fare well in tolerating COVID-19, they pose a significant risk to other more vulnerable individuals. If you are in this age group, please take precautions such as avoiding places when social distancing is not possible."

The other 10 cases in June included five people between the ages of 40 and 59 and five people between the ages of 60 and 79.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county have been announced since April, leaving the total at 15.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 4,576 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County since Jan. 20.

About 2.6% of the county's tests have come back positive.

Officials reminded the public to continue wearing masks in public; avoiding places that enclose people close to others; getting tested for COVID-19 if showing symptoms; staying six feet from other people; covering your face when coughing and sneezing and washing your hands for 20 seconds regularly with soap and water.