One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; ages continue to be skewed younger

One new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, increasing the county's total to 266.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county have been announced since July 16, with the county's total continuing to be 16.
Of the county's first 265 positive cases, 52% or 137 have been females, while 48% or 128 have been males, county officials released Wednesday evening.
Of the county's cases, 228 no longer need to be in isolation, up 33 from the previous week's 195.
The county has confirmed 13 cases since the previous week's update, with county officials having changed the county's totals by gender slightly by decreasing the males by 4 and increasing the females by 17.
The positive patients have ranged in age from younger than 10 to older than 100, with the average age 33.
The vast majority of cases in the county have been residents between 20 and 39 years old, with 123 having tested positive -- or about 46% of the county's first 265 cases. Ten of these cases were diagnosed in August.
Also, August has seen an increase in cases of residents who are 19 or younger. Ten people in this age range were diagnosed, raising the county's total in this range to 27.
This month so far, two people in the county between 40 and 59 years old have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the age range's total in the county to 44.
Of people between the ages of 60 and 79 years old, three have tested positive in the county in August, raising the total for the age range during the pandemic to 39.
No people who are 80 years old or older in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in August, leaving the total at 32.
The lower amount of cases diagnosed in older ages is a trend that has occurred throughout the summer.
In Winona, 218 of these cases have occurred, while 15 are in Lewiston, 11 are in St. Charles and 21 are in announced communities that are being kept confidential because of low numbers of positive cases in the town.
Of the patients, 179 have been symptomatic, while 43 have been asymptomatic. Forty-three other cases do not have it charted if they were showing symptoms or not.
Twelve people in the county have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 85 years old with an average age of 50.
Three county residents have spent time in an intensive care unit because of the disease, ages 65 to 83 years old, with the average age 81.
No new hospitalizations had occurred in the past week.
The county's positive patients who have not required hospitalization -- totaling 253 -- range in age from younger than 10 to older than 100 with the average age being 32.
Of the county's 16 deaths, the age range has been 67 to older than 100m with the average age of 87.5.
Winona County's infection rate is at 0.522%, while nearby counties' infection rates include: 1.131% in Olmsted; 0.337% in Fillmore and 0.236% in Houston.
According to MDH Thursday, 10,254 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.7%.
In the past week, 577 of these tests were completed in the county.
The state's positive is more than twice the county's at 5.6%.
In Minnesota, 697 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 62,993, with 56,346 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 7,205 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,203,559 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 963,096 residents having been tested.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,685.
Of these people, 1,263 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 5,742 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 308 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 154 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
