One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; ages continue to be skewed younger

Of people between the ages of 60 and 79 years old, three have tested positive in the county in August, raising the total for the age range during the pandemic to 39.

No people who are 80 years old or older in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in August, leaving the total at 32.

The lower amount of cases diagnosed in older ages is a trend that has occurred throughout the summer.

In Winona, 218 of these cases have occurred, while 15 are in Lewiston, 11 are in St. Charles and 21 are in announced communities that are being kept confidential because of low numbers of positive cases in the town.

Of the patients, 179 have been symptomatic, while 43 have been asymptomatic. Forty-three other cases do not have it charted if they were showing symptoms or not.

Twelve people in the county have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 85 years old with an average age of 50.

Three county residents have spent time in an intensive care unit because of the disease, ages 65 to 83 years old, with the average age 81.

No new hospitalizations had occurred in the past week.