One new COVID-19 case, one deducted from Winona County total
One new COVID-19 cases in Winona County was confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

A case was also removed from the county’s count due to the patient’s residence in another state, duplication of cases or false positive reports.

With the new case and deduction, the county’s total remains at 110.

No information specifically about the new case was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been announced in the county since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 35,033 of 568,907 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 30,401 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation.

A total of 1,417 people have died.

Statewide, 3,986 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 300 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

