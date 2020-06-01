You are the owner of this article.
One new COVID-19 case in Winona County; total raises to 80
One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the total for the county to 80 positive cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 25,208 of 255,592 COVID-19 tests have come back positive as of Monday, a rate of about 9.9%. 

Of these positive cases, 19,441 no longer need to be in isolation and 1,050 have died.

Statewide, 3,086 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 549 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

