One new COVID-19 case in Winona County; total now at 85
One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 85.

No new deaths in the county were reported, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 30,882 of 429,145 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 27,006 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,313 having died.

Statewide, 3,658 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 357 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website. 

