One new COVID-19 case in Winona County; total now at 85

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 85.

No new deaths in the county were reported, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 30,882 of 429,145 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 27,006 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,313 having died.

Statewide, 3,658 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 357 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.