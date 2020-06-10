You are the owner of this article.
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County
One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the total to 86 positive cases in the county.

No information about this new case was released.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 28,869 of 369,795 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 24,675 patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,236 having died.

Statewide, 3,482 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 427 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates,visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

