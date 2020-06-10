One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the total to 86 positive cases in the county.
No information about this new case was released.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 28,869 of 369,795 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 24,675 patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,236 having died.
Statewide, 3,482 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 427 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates,visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.