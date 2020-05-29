One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total up to 79

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One new COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday, raising the total to 79 cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, leaving the total at 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 23,531 of 233,873 tests for the virus have come back positive as of Friday, with 16,930 of the COVID-19 positive patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 996 having died.

Statewide, 2,936 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 592 remaining in hospitals Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

