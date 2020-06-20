× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 94

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 94.

No information about this new case was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 32,467 of 492,043 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 28,205 patients no longer needing to be insolation and 1,372 having died.

Statewide, 3,767 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 324 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.