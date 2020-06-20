You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 94
0 comments
alert top story

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 94

{{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 94

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 94.

No information about this new case was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 32,467 of 492,043 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 28,205 patients no longer needing to be insolation and 1,372 having died.

Statewide, 3,767 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 324 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News