One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 94
One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 94.
No information about this new case was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 15.
In Minnesota, 32,467 of 492,043 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 28,205 patients no longer needing to be insolation and 1,372 having died.
Statewide, 3,767 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 324 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
