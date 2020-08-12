You are the owner of this article.
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 265
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Wednesday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 265.

No information specifically about this case was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 470 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 62,303, with 55,855 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,188,288 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 952,785 residents having been tested.

Twelve new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,678.

Statewide, 5,711 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 335 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

