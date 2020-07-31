One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 240

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Friday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing the total to 240 for the county.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced for the county, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 779 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 54,463, with 47,289 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,259 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,024,916 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 834,354 residents having been tested.

Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,600.

Of these people, 1,223 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,155 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 312 remaining in hospitals Friday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 151 are in intensive care units.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

