One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 125

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The total for the county is now at 125; 15 of those patients have died.

No information about the new positive case was released.

In Minnesota, 38,569 of 679,693 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 33,907 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,474 have died.

Statewide, 4,219 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 258 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

