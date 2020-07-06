One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 125

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The total for the county is now at 125; 15 of those patients have died.
No information about the new positive case was released.
In Minnesota, 38,569 of 679,693 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 33,907 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,474 have died.
Statewide, 4,219 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 258 remaining in hospitals Monday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.