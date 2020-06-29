You are the owner of this article.
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 113
One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 113.

No information about this new case will be released by the county to protect privacy.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 35,861 of 592,955 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 31,225 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,435 having died.

Statewide, 4,031 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 278 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

