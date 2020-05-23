One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total raises to 77 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One new COVID-19 case has been diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday, raising the total to 77 cases.

No information specific to this new case was announced.

No new deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total of deaths at 15.

In Minnesota, 19,845 of 189,493 tests have come back positive.

Of the people who have received positive results back, 13,485 no longer need to be in isolation and 852 have died.

Statewide, 2,534 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization, with 568 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.