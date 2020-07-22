You are the owner of this article.
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; one case removed from total
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; one case removed from total

One new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

One case was also removed from the county’s total because of residency in another state, duplication or false positives, leaving the total at 193.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 507 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 47,961, with 42,234 no longer needing t o be isolated.

Statewide, 888,551 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,552.

Statewide, 4,771 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 273 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

