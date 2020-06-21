You are the owner of this article.
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; one case removed by MDH
COVID-19 IN WINONA COUNTY

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; one case removed by MDH

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

Winona County health officials announced that the MDH website was incorrectly updated Saturday, with one new case falsely added to the county’s count that day, a number that was actually meant to be left at 93 instead of 94 Saturday.

With the new case Sunday, the total once again reaches 94.

No information specifically about this case will be released due to privacy reasons.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, the total remaining at 15. In Minnesota, 461 new cases were reported Sunday — up from 438 new cases Saturday. In total. 32,920 of 504,363 COVID-19 tests statewide have resulted in positives, with 28,663 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. Eight more deaths were reported in Sunday, all among long-term care facility residents, for a total of 1,380.

Statewide, 3,797 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 322 remaining in hospitals Sunday — down slightly from 324 Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

