One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One new case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.

This brings the total in the county to 72 people, while 15 deaths have been reported. Of those 15, 14 deaths came from those in assisted living.

The Department of Health notes that the actual number of cases in the state may be higher than what is reported due to limited testing across the state.

Statewide as of Wednesday morning, 12,917 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 8,787 no longer needing isolation. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 638 have died.

Similarly to Winona, a large majority of those deaths, 517, came from people living in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

The Department of Health adds that there are an additional nine deaths that may have come from COVID-19, due to COVID-19 being listed on the death certificates, but these people did not test positive while they were alive.

So far, 1,851 of the confirmed positive cases have required hospitalization, with 494 still in the hospital as of late Wednesday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.