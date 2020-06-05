One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Winona County; total now at 81

One new case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday.
This brings the total number of positive cases for the county to 81, while 15 deaths have been reported in Winona County since the onset of the pandemic.
Statewide, 26,980 of 322,240 COVID-19 tests have come back positive. Official said 21,864 of those positive cases no longer require isolation and 1,148 have died.
Nearly 3,000 of the confirmed positive cases come from health care workers.
A total of 3,289 positive cases have required hospitalization, with 478 still in the hospital as of Friday morning.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
