One more Winona County vaccine clinic scheduled for this month

One more Winona County COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for this month in Winona.

Individuals interested in getting a dose can stop by the Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 

Appointments can be made for the clinic, with information about the option being available on the county's website at co.winona.mn.us, but walk-ins are also welcome. 

All three types of vaccines -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- will be offered at the clinic.

For Pfizer, individuals five years old or older can receive a first or second dose, while people 12 years old or older can receive a booster.

As for Moderna, people older than 18 years old or older can receive their first, second or booster doses.

People over 18 years old also have the option at this clinic to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or its booster.

