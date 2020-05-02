One more Winona County resident diagnosed with COVID-19; total now up to 67

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more positive COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Winona County, raising the total to 67, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday.

No more deaths were announced in the county Saturday, leaving the total at 15.

Health officials have emphasized throughout the pandemic that there may be more cases than what have been confirmed because of limited testing available.

Winona County Health and Human Services staff have reminded the community to stay home if feeling ill; use an elbow to cover sneezes and coughs; wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds using water and soap; avoid touching your face when possible; wear cloth masks in public; and stay at least six feet from other people.

In Minnesota, 6,228 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, with 2,397 no longer needing to be in isolation and 395 have died.

Of the state’s cases, 1,159 patients have been hospitalized, with 389 remaining in hospitals as of Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

