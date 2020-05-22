One more COVID-19 case diagnosed in Winona County; total up to 76

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One new COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday, breaking a six-day trend of no new cases or deaths in the county from the disease and raising the total of cases to 76.

No details about the new case has been released.

The total of the deaths in the county remain at 15.

In Minnesota, 19,005 of 180,971 tests have come back positive, with 12,696 of the patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 842 having died.

Statewide, 2,432 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 534 remaining in hospitals Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.