One more COVID-19 case diagnosed in Winona County; total up to 76
One new COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Friday, breaking a six-day trend of no new cases or deaths in the county from the disease and raising the total of cases to 76.

No details about the new case has been released.

The total of the deaths in the county remain at 15.

In Minnesota, 19,005 of 180,971 tests have come back positive, with 12,696 of the patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 842 having died.

Statewide, 2,432 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 534 remaining in hospitals Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

