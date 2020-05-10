One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total up to 71

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winona County, raising the total to 71, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Sunday.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced Sunday, leaving the total at 15, with at least 14 having occurred in Sauer Health Care.

Throughout the pandemic, health officials have reminded residents that there may be more cases in the county that what has been diagnosed, because of limited testing available at the start of the COVID-19 spread and some patients being asymptomatic.

Winona Health now offers serology testing -- a way to check for antibodies connected to COVID-19 exposure -- to whoever requests would like it completed. Patients cannot be tested twice within 14 days, though.

The test, which can be asked for in the Urgent Care department, includes blood being drawn. Within two days after, the patient will be contacted about the results.

Insurance companies can be billed for the procedure.

For more information about this testing at Winona Health, call the Urgent Care department at 507-474-7830.