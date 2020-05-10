One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total up to 71

One more person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winona County, raising the total to 71, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Sunday.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced Sunday, leaving the total at 15, with at least 14 having occurred in Sauer Health Care.
Throughout the pandemic, health officials have reminded residents that there may be more cases in the county that what has been diagnosed, because of limited testing available at the start of the COVID-19 spread and some patients being asymptomatic.
Winona Health now offers serology testing -- a way to check for antibodies connected to COVID-19 exposure -- to whoever requests would like it completed. Patients cannot be tested twice within 14 days, though.
The test, which can be asked for in the Urgent Care department, includes blood being drawn. Within two days after, the patient will be contacted about the results.
Insurance companies can be billed for the procedure.
For more information about this testing at Winona Health, call the Urgent Care department at 507-474-7830.
In Minnesota, 11,271 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 6,882 no longer needing to be in isolation and 578 having died.
Of the state’s cases, 1,657 patients have been hospitalized, with 434 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
