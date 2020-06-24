One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 100

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 case in Winona County was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the total to 100.

No new information or demographics have been released about recent cases to protect the privacy of the patients, according to Winona County health officials.

No new deaths have been reported since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 33,763 of 529,643 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 29,707 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,397 having died.

Statewide, 3,897 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 340 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.