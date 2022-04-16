One firefighter sustains minor injuries putting out fire on Valley View Mall roof

One firefighter sustained minor injuries putting out a fire Saturday morning at Valley View Mall.

At approximately 6:57 a.m. April 16, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a possible fire on the roof of the Valley View Mall building. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof on the north side of the building.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contained the fire to the area, with little extension into the rest of the building. Assisting were 17 firefighters, the La Crosse Police Department, Tri State Ambulance, and Xcel Energy.

La Crosse Fire Department Investigators were on scene and determined the fire to be caused by welding materials used during construction.

One firefighter sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

