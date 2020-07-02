You are the owner of this article.
One dead after drowning in Mississippi near Latsch Island Thursday afternoon
One dead after drowning in Mississippi near Latsch Island Thursday afternoon

A person was reported to have drowned Thursday in the Mississippi River near Latsch Island.

According to Winona Fire and Rescue, emergency services received a call at 4:09 p.m. in regards to a male patient who was said to have drowned.

Fire and Rescue responded to the scene with three personnel and a fire engine and were able to recover the male subject from the water.

Life-saving measures were performed, according to the fire department, but were unsuccessful and the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness reports claim the man was seen jumping off of one of the bridges near Latsch Island with four other people and that he was seen struggling to stay above the water before going under, but that has yet to be confirmed by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is expected to issue a news release shortly.

