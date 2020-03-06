Onalaska woman, Durand man killed in Trempealeau County crash

TOWN OF ALBION — Authorities released the names of two people killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County.
Tara R. Pataska, 45, of Onalaska, Wis., and Austin T. Anderson, 23, of Durand, Wis., died in the head-on collision on Hwy. 93 near County Road V, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's office.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other later died at a nearby hospital. The press release did not provide additional details.
The crash remains under investigation.